Aspen Creek Senior Living antique car parade

Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Everyone was smiling during this year’s Aspen Creek Senior Living antique car parade. The senior living center held the parade to celebrate their one year anniversary in the middle of a pandemic. But they did not let that stop them from putting on a great event for their residents followed by a performance by youth orchestra.

