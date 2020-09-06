Aspen Creek Senior Living antique car parade
Published: Sep. 6, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Everyone was smiling during this year’s Aspen Creek Senior Living antique car parade. The senior living center held the parade to celebrate their one year anniversary in the middle of a pandemic. But they did not let that stop them from putting on a great event for their residents followed by a performance by youth orchestra.
