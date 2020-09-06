Clear skies tonight but storms are on the move and look to cloud us up on Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be clear on Saturday night with 10 mph winds and a low of 42 degrees. T.A. Arm winds as well as winds in the higher elevations will be in the 20 mph range. We will be partly sunny on Sunday with 10 mph winds and a high of 60 degrees. As clouds move in we could see a 50 percent chance of showers later in the day on Sunday. Plus, T.A. Arm winds as well as higher elevation winds will be in the 40 mph range. Sunday night we drop down to 42 degrees with 15 mph winds. T.A. Arm winds as well as in higher elevations will be in the 55 mph range. We will be partly sunny on Monday with 20 mph winds and a high of 62 degrees. T.A. Arm winds as well as in higher elevations will be in the 45 mph range on Monday. Monday night we drop down to 49 degrees with 15 mph winds and mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday we will be cloudy with a high of 49 degrees and light winds. While under cloudy skies we drop down to 46 degrees on Tuesday night along with light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 61 degrees on Tuesday.

Storms are moving out of Southcentral on Saturday while a ridge of high pressure moves in this afternoon. This movement will bring drier and sunnier conditions across the region today. In the North Pacific a low pressure storm is pushing toward the Alaska Peninsula that will bring rain and winds to Kodiak Island Saturday night. Plus, clouds will start moving back into Southcentral later in the evening on Saturday. Storms moving into the eastern Bering Sea will join the storms moving in from the southwest on Sunday night. These storms will deliver Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) to Storm Force Winds (55-73 mph) across the Gulf waters Sunday afternoon and evening. As these storms move closer to Southcentral then we can see an increase in winds across the mainland. Gap flow and surface winds will strengthen as well as winds for Turnagain Arm, Portage Valley, Knik River Valley, and along the Copper River Basin. Rain will also spread north with the storms on Sunday night bringing measurable rain for the Talkeetna Mountains. The mountains likely will block showers from being too measurable or consistent west of the Kenai and Chugach Mountains.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, storms in the Bering Sea will move southeast of Nome and into the Norton Sound by Monday evening, keeping rain shower chances alive through Wednesday in Southcentral. The heaviest of rainfall should start to clear from the southwest to the northeast on Monday while rain and winds continue to linger through at least Wednesday morning for the southwest and Interior. Again, a lot of moisture continues to push in from the southwest and into Southcentral Alaska through the middle of the week. The bulk of that moisture for now looks to stay headed towards the Panhandle. Later in the week around Thursday or Friday, a high pressure ridge should return Southcentral to quieter more clear conditions as it develops over the Bering Sea Coast of Alaska. Storms moving into the Alaska Peninsula on Friday evening could put an end to our sunshine and return us to a stormy fall like pattern during the middle of the weekend.

