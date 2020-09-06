Advertisement

DHSS reports 97 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

DHSS reports 99 new cases for the state: 97 residents and two nonresidents
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - UPDATE: DHSS today announced 99 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 97 are residents in 17 communities: Anchorage (42), Fairbanks (13), Bethel Census area (7), Juneau (7), North Pole (6), Kenai (3), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula Borough (3), Palmer (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Eagle River (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Bethel, Douglas, Kodiak, Soldotna, Nome Census Area and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

Two nonresident cases were reported in:

  • Soldotna: 1 in other industry
  • Fairbanks: 1 in tourism industry

Eleven resident cases were deleted and one nonresident case was added through data verification.

Original story:

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 97 total new COVID-19 cases.

DHSS also reports 3,602 active cases among residents and 2,121 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 5,765 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 891. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 6,656 cases.

Here is the breakdown of where each case was announced:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 44
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19
  • Juneau City and Borough: 8
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 5
  • Bethel Census Area: 8
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 3
  • North Slope Borough: 3
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

DHSS did not report any new deaths, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 since March is 42 residents.

Click here to visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub

