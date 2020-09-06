DHSS reports 97 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - UPDATE: DHSS today announced 99 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 97 are residents in 17 communities: Anchorage (42), Fairbanks (13), Bethel Census area (7), Juneau (7), North Pole (6), Kenai (3), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula Borough (3), Palmer (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Eagle River (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Bethel, Douglas, Kodiak, Soldotna, Nome Census Area and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

Two nonresident cases were reported in:

Soldotna: 1 in other industry

Fairbanks: 1 in tourism industry

Eleven resident cases were deleted and one nonresident case was added through data verification.

DHSS did not report any new deaths, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 since March is 42 residents.

