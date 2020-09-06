Advertisement

Homer football looks for an edge with virtual coaches

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Homer High School football team is taking an unconventional approach to the 2020 season. The Mariners adding former Bartlett High co-head coach John Jessen and Brad Dal Bon from California to its coaching staff. Instead of barking out plays from the sideline, they are coaching from home.

Originally Dal Bon wanted to coach in Homer but was unable to due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions. Leading him to the idea of coaching virtually from California, and pitched the idea to Homer head coach Justin Zank. The Mariners brought the coaching experiment to life with Ipad’s and other technology to make it happen.

Dal Bon and Jessen watch practices and games in real-time on Zoom filmed by a team manager on an Ipad. The coaches can communicate with players through the Ipad’s blue-tooth speaker.

