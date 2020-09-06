Advertisement

Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire; cause probed

The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.

A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Javon Davis, assistant deputy fire commissioner, said the city medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related.

Thiel called it “a very difficult morning for us.”

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life,” he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Derby Day becomes day of protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor protested on Kentucky Derby Day.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

News

Teachers, students make the best of virtual learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Students in Anchorage have returned to class online, and they, their parents, and their teachers have had to work hard to adjust to new ways of life when it comes to learning.

National

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

Latest News

News

Statewide coalition call for change in letter sent to Gov. Dunleavy regarding next Attorney General

Updated: 7 hours ago
A coalition of Alaska organizations is calling on Governor Dunleavy to carefully consider his next appointee for State Attorney General with Alaska’s sexual assault crisis in mind.

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.

News

Judge sides with Alaska on ballot application mailings

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
A federal judge has denied a request seeking to have Alaska election officials send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters

News

Oyster industry in Alaska faces challenges during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Some oyster farmers in Alaska have raised concerns about the future of the mariculture industry

News

DHSS reports two deaths related to COVID-19 and 96 new cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
96 resident cases and three nonresident