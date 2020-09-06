Advertisement

Teachers, students make the best of virtual learning

The Anchorage School District remains in ‘high risk’ mode
Seats are empty in a middle school science classroom while students continue studies online.
Seats are empty in a middle school science classroom while students continue studies online.(KTUU)
By Beth Verge
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Begich Middle School in Anchorage, hallways stay empty and lockers stay closed, but one particular classroom is staying full of life between lizards, fish, tentative science experiences and a teacher guiding students remotely.

“Normally, it looks a bit different,” said sixth and seventh grade science teacher Hannah Souders, who invited us to see what it’s like to try to teach - and learn - during a pandemic. “It’s been strange having an empty classroom, but I still come in because it feels more like teaching.”

Students in Anchorage have returned to class online, and they, their parents, and their teachers have had to work hard to adjust to new ways of life when it comes to learning: From muted mics to disabled video screens to everything else that comes with online learning, the first few weeks, Souders said, have proven challenging.

“It’s difficult to tell if they’re with me sometimes,” she said, “but thankfully there’s little ‘thumbs up’ options and ways to track and kind of tell if they’re following along. But figuring out all the online troubleshooting, and passwords, and Zoom links: I can’t imagine how challenging that is for students and parents. And yet, we’re doing it. And that’s awesome.”

Teaching science can be especially difficult over e-learning, considering the hands-on format that is most often taken by instructors.

“In the spring, there’s all sorts of chemical reactions and things you have to see yourself,” Souders said, “to really understand what’s happening.”

There are good things, though, and great moments too, starting with the beginning of each class period.

“It’s nice to have that sort of everyday check in,” Souders said. “We always start with some sort of good thing for sharing. And having the social time is really important.”

For now, Souders, her fellow teachers, her students and their parents are all making do.

“If we’ve learned anything since March, it’s how to be adaptable and how to communicate and collaborate,” she said. “It’s not going to be easy, and sometimes it won’t be fun, but if you can persevere - even through this - imagine what you can do.”

The Anchorage School District’s coronavirus risk level remains high, with the currently 14-day rolling average sitting at 40 new cases per day for the Municipality of Anchorage. A two-week average above 29 is considered high risk. The seven-day rolling average is at 41 cases. These levels indicate that the district will remain in a mostly remote teaching format for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide coalition call for change in letter sent to Gov. Dunleavy regarding next Attorney General

Updated: 4 hours ago
A coalition of Alaska organizations is calling on Governor Dunleavy to carefully consider his next appointee for State Attorney General with Alaska’s sexual assault crisis in mind.

News

Judge sides with Alaska on ballot application mailings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
A federal judge has denied a request seeking to have Alaska election officials send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters

News

Oyster industry in Alaska faces challenges during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Some oyster farmers in Alaska have raised concerns about the future of the mariculture industry

News

DHSS reports two deaths related to COVID-19 and 96 new cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
96 resident cases and three nonresident

Latest News

News

Alcohol determined to be a factor in deadly car crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Troopers report excessive speed and alcohol to be significant contributors to crash.

Crime

Teenagers arrested as police investigate a string of armed robberies

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
Three teenagers are facing felony charges as Anchorage police are investigating as a string of armed robberies.

News

Villages around Nome see surge of foreign trash washing up on shore

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
Thousands of pounds of foreign trash is washing up on beaches on the Western coast of Alaska.

News

COVID-19 vaccine distribution for Alaska in planning stage

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Matt Bobo, the director of the Alaska’s immunization program, says the state already planning a three-phase distribution of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Troopers investigate cat killings in the Mat-Su

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:38 PM AKDT
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Troopers are investigating a series of cat killings in the Mat-Su Valley.

News

Someone is killing cats in the valley

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM AKDT
The bodies of at least a dozen cats have been recovered as part of the investigation.