Advertisement

34 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS

DHSS today announced 34 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.
DHSS today announced 34 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.(Anyone)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska with one new case in a nonresident. The cases were identified in 10 communities and bring the state total of cases to 6,690.

The state remains in an intermediate alert level for average daily case rate in the last two weeks. There were no new deaths reported Monday, but there were two new hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 234 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Currently, 34 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 and an additional two people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus.

Residents of all ages tested positive for the virus. DHSS is reporting three cases in children under the age of 10, four are between 10 and 19 years old, seven are in their 20s, six in their 30s, five in their 40s, five in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.

There was only one nonresident case identified in Alaska Monday. The case was reported in Fairbanks and is under investigation.

Cases were reported in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 13 residents
  • Soldotna: One resident
  • Fairbanks: Six residents, one nonresident
  • North Pole: Two residents
  • Wasilla: Three residents
  • Nome Census Area: One resident
  • Juneau: One resident
  • Metlakatla: One resident
  • Bethel Census Area: Four residents
  • North Slope Borough: One resident

DHSS says 42 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Labor Day campaigning: Jobs, economy in focus

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Candidates focus on jobs and the economy this Labor Day.

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

National

COVID worries amid Labor Day travel

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Friday saw pandemic-era record air travel as Americans took to the skies for the Labor Day weekend. But health experts worry that weekend revels could turn into super-spreader events.

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden: I want full transparency on COVID vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he worries the president will undermine public confidence in a coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus

Flu vaccines may be more important during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Flu shots will be critical this year since flu season will overlap with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance, along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Disney, Universal hit capacity over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
It appears to be the first time both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World hit limited capacity at all their parks in the same day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Coronavirus

Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:01 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
As colleges grapple with the coronavirus, institutions across the country are turning campus sewage into a public health tool.

News

DHSS reports 97 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 99 new COVID-19 cases for the state; 97 are residents