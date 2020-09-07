34 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska with one new case in a nonresident. The cases were identified in 10 communities and bring the state total of cases to 6,690.

The state remains in an intermediate alert level for average daily case rate in the last two weeks. There were no new deaths reported Monday, but there were two new hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 234 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Currently, 34 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 and an additional two people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus.

Residents of all ages tested positive for the virus. DHSS is reporting three cases in children under the age of 10, four are between 10 and 19 years old, seven are in their 20s, six in their 30s, five in their 40s, five in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.

There was only one nonresident case identified in Alaska Monday. The case was reported in Fairbanks and is under investigation.

Cases were reported in these communities:

Anchorage: 13 residents

Soldotna: One resident

Fairbanks: Six residents, one nonresident

North Pole: Two residents

Wasilla: Three residents

Nome Census Area: One resident

Juneau: One resident

Metlakatla: One resident

Bethel Census Area: Four residents

North Slope Borough: One resident

DHSS says 42 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

