Advertisement

Alaska ranks last in phone, mail, online census responses

Officials say Alaska ranks last in U.S. Census responses that do not involve census takers making personal visits, including phone, mail or online participation.
Officials say Alaska ranks last in U.S. Census responses that do not involve census takers making personal visits, including phone, mail or online participation.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Officials say Alaska ranks last in U.S. Census responses that do not involve census takers making personal visits, including phone, mail or online participation.

Alaska Public Media reported the state has the lowest level of self-response so far during the 2020 Census. Census officials say Alaska had a rate of 49.5% by computer, phone or mail as of Sept. 1, while the national rate of self-response is 63%.

A Census Bureau map shows there have been low rates of self-response in most regions of the state. Its overall response rate remains about 5% lower than in the 2010 census.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alaska Potbelly Pig Rescue Birthday Party

Updated: 1 hours ago
More than one-hundred people attended the birthday party celebrating around a dozen potbelly pigs.

News

Big tippers: Alaska man joins push to aid restaurant workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Restaurant Association says the industry has lost millions of jobs.

News

AWCC takes huge financial hit from pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
According to executive director, Trish Baker, the AWCC is operating with just 25% of the revenue budgeted for this year.

News

2020 fire season less than typical

Updated: 16 hours ago
This year's fire season has been less than usual, especially compared to 2019.

Latest News

News

DHSS reports 97 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 99 new COVID-19 cases for the state; 97 are residents

News

Homer football looks for an edge with virtual coaches

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:07 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Homer High School football team is taking an unconventional approach to this season using virtual coaches.

News

Teachers, students working to make the best of virtual learning

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:08 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Students in Anchorage have returned to class online, and they, their parents, and their teachers have had to work hard to adjust to new ways of life when it comes to learning.

News

Statewide coalition call for change in letter sent to Gov. Dunleavy regarding next Attorney General

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM AKDT
A coalition of Alaska organizations is calling on Governor Dunleavy to carefully consider his next appointee for State Attorney General with Alaska’s sexual assault crisis in mind.

News

Judge sides with Alaska on ballot application mailings

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
A federal judge has denied a request seeking to have Alaska election officials send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters

News

Oyster industry in Alaska faces challenges during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:24 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Some oyster farmers in Alaska have raised concerns about the future of the mariculture industry