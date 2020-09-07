Alaska ranks last in phone, mail, online census responses

(AP) - Officials say Alaska ranks last in U.S. Census responses that do not involve census takers making personal visits, including phone, mail or online participation.

Alaska Public Media reported the state has the lowest level of self-response so far during the 2020 Census. Census officials say Alaska had a rate of 49.5% by computer, phone or mail as of Sept. 1, while the national rate of self-response is 63%.

A Census Bureau map shows there have been low rates of self-response in most regions of the state. Its overall response rate remains about 5% lower than in the 2010 census.

