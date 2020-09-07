AWCC takes huge financial hit from pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pandemic’s impacts are forcing organizations to make drastic changes in order to stay afloat, and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center is no different. According to executive director, Trish Baker, the center is operating with just 25% of the revenue budgeted for this year.

“We are in a hole, having lost 75% of our revenue for 2020,” said Baker. “Our goal is to get to May when we can start making money again, and of course that assumes that 2021 will be a better year than 2020.”

When the pandemic hit, many businesses and organizations were forced to shut their doors, but for the AWCC, Baker says that’s simply not an option.

“We can’t just turn the heat down so the pipes don’t freeze, and close the door, and walk away for a couple of months until we can afford to operate again,” Baker said. “That’s not an option for us. We have live animals. They have to eat regardless of world events, regardless of even whether we’re open.”

Baker says the center has seen a drastic reduction in visitor-ship, and almost a complete cancellation of pre-bookings and private events. The animals are still getting food and care regardless, but not without some serious cutbacks. Full time employees have reduced hours to cut back on costs, while many projects are put on hold. Baker says the entire internship program was cut this season as well.

“The elimination of our internship program for 2020 was devastating to us because it is such a highlight of our summer to have summer interns here who are already studying natural subjects and we had to rescind all of those offers,” said Baker. “That broke our hearts to have to do that. That’s one of the things we had to cut out completely in order to survive 2020.”

In addition to grant applications in the works, the center is slated to receive CARES act funding to help reduce expenses--but it’s help from the community that really helps keep the animals fed and cared for.

“Although our overall visitor numbers are way down, Alaskans--local Alaskans, have been coming and renewing their memberships. We’re really grateful,” Baker said. “Also donations of fish. We put the call out that we needed some fish and meat and so it’s a great time to look at your freezer and find out what you have from last year that you’re ready to get rid of, and there’s definitely a few bears around here that would probably love to have some fish and meat.”

Baker says something positive that has come out of this is virtual tours. Thankfully, with the use of technology, the center has been able to bring the animals to the visitors... virtually of course.

“We were really glad that we were able to pivot like that and offer virtual field trips, and now they are an official offering,” Baker said. “They’re not just for students, but also, we’ve reached out to senior centers. There’s difficulties there with them receiving visitors or leaving, so they can experience a virtual field trip and look at animals with their families with everybody on the same video chat.”

For more information on how you can help support the AWCC, visit their website.

