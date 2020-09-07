Advertisement

UPDATE: Less than 1,000 Chugach Electric customers without power

Power Outages
Power Outages(AP Images)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

UPDATE:

According to Chugach Electric’s outage website, less than 1,000 people are now without power.

Original story:

Chugach Electric is reporting over 1,000 customers without power Monday morning.

Looking at the outage map on its website, most of the outages are in the Goldenview, Oceanview and Huffman area in the Municipality of Anchorage.

Tweets from Chugach Electric showed trees had fallen on lines in some areas.

Crews are currently working on restoring power to those impacted.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

