UPDATE: Less than 1,000 Chugach Electric customers without power

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

UPDATE:

According to Chugach Electric’s outage website, less than 1,000 people are now without power.

Original story:

Chugach Electric is reporting over 1,000 customers without power Monday morning.

Update 7:30 am: South side of Rabbit Ck Road west of Goldenview power out, 1080 customers. Crews will respond when current jobs are complete. Hang in there Anchorage, crews are working as quickly and safely as possible. — Chugach Electric (@chugachelectric) September 7, 2020

Looking at the outage map on its website, most of the outages are in the Goldenview, Oceanview and Huffman area in the Municipality of Anchorage.

Tweets from Chugach Electric showed trees had fallen on lines in some areas.

Crews are currently working on restoring power to those impacted.

