Monday night will see 35 mph winds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Monday with winds out of the southeast from 20-35 mph but gusting to 45 mph. Turnagain Arm winds as well as in higher elevations could be as strong as 50 mph out of the southeast.

Temperatures will warm into the low 60′s with a 30% chance of rain showers. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the southeast from 10-25 mph but gusting to 35 mph while we drop down to 51 degrees overnight.

Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with 20 mph winds out of the south and a high of 60 degrees. Tuesday night we will be under cloudy skies with winds on the light side. Looking ahead, with light winds Anchorage will be mostly cloudy as it warms up to 59 degrees on Wednesday.

Storms pushing in from the Bering Sea will bring gusty winds and rain to Southcentral Monday and Tuesday. Winds out of the southeast in Anchorage and the valley Monday will be in the 25-35 mph range while higher elevations, Hillside and Turnagain Arm could see winds in the 50-75 mph range. Winds will weaken on Tuesday down to the 15-30 mph range for Anchorage. Storms will bring the heaviest rains to the coastal areas where we could see 1-3 inches of rain while maybe only a 1/10 inch is likely for Anchorage and the valley before the storms move into the Interior later in the day on Monday.

Showers will lessen Monday afternoon into Tuesday but could continue in some of the higher mountain elevations as well as south and southwest facing mountain slopes. As winds and rain decrease later in the day on Tuesday, more storms move into the Gulf later Tuesday and Wednesday which will increase rain and wind chances once again in Southcentral, though winds will not be as significant this time around.

For the extended forecast, Wednesday through Saturday we are keeping an eye on the stream of moisture moving up from the tropics and into Mainland Alaska. This river of moisture could add to rainfall totals for Wednesday across Southcentral as well as stronger winds as storms move through. By Thursday and Friday, this rain could get shut down as high pressure pushes in from the eastern Bering Sea while winds look to calm as well. Storms once again should move into the Aleutian Islands from out of the North Pacific Ocean between Thursday and Saturday. This is a little bit down the line but we can expect fog, rain and winds with these storms when they pass through the Aleutians and then potentially set their sights on mainland Alaska.

