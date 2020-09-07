Advertisement

Valley School of Music sees increased lesson demand for home-schooled students

Parents want to keep their kids connected to music even if they’re not in the classroom.
Angela Campos, age 5, takes lessons on the dulcimer at the Valley School of Music in Wasilla.
Angela Campos, age 5, takes lessons on the dulcimer at the Valley School of Music in Wasilla.(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The halls of the Valley School of Music in Wasilla are once again filled with a cacophony of student learners.

Music teacher Kalen Tyson said in-person lessons halted in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit Alaska and business stayed slow through the summer. Now that school is back in session, instructors are busier than ever.

“The phones are blowing up, the emails are blowing up and it’s exciting because we weren’t sure how the fall semester was going to start,” Tyson said.

The school has seen an increase in the number of home-schooled students, like Paige McDonough. She is doing 6th grade at home through Mat-Su Central this year, which is new to her. She’s continuing her one-on-one piano and voice lessons since she can’t be in orchestra class.

“Music helps me focus. And I’m a dancer so it helps me also keep my rhythm. It also is a way for me to release anxiety or stress,” Paige said.

Angela Campos, 5, has been taking lessons on the piano and dulcimer for years. She started kindergarten home-schooled this year too.

“When I’m really good at it it makes me feel like it’s really easy,” Angela Campos said.

“Probably the biggest reason is to have a tailor-made education for her,” said her mom, Danielle Campos. “For her to be able to follow her interests and music has definitely become one of them.”

Wasilla instructors offer classes in more than 15 different instruments. Home-school families can use their stipend money to pay for lessons.

The personalized teachings keep kids connected to music even if they’re not in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

