3 McLaughlin Youth Center juveniles escape

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people have escaped from Anchorage’s McLaughlin Youth Center.

According to a state press release, the juveniles were being escorted by a staff member through a secure outdoor section between units when they assaulted the staff member and unsuccessfully tried to steal keys and a radio. The staff member called a coworker for help after getting away from the juveniles.

MYC staff were unable to find the juveniles on the campus. The Anchorage Police Department is now assisting in the investigation.

Juvenile records are confidential, therefore the identities of the youth cannot be released. The means of escape from the secured section are being investigated by the Division of Juvenile Justice.

The staff member is expected to fully recover after receiving medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s 311 line.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.