35 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. All of the cases are in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the state total to 6,724 cases with 5,833 of the cases in Alaska residents.

Currently, 36 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Alaska and another five are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Eight people in the state are currently on a ventilator. Since the pandemic began, DHSS says at least 240 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Alaska.

Cases were reported in these communities:

Anchorage: 17

Homer: One

Fairbanks: Four

North Pole: One

Palmer: One

Wasilla: Two

Utqiagvik: Two

Northwest Arctic Borough: Two

Juneau: Three

Sitka: One

Unalaska: One

