Advertisement

35 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide

A total of 6,724 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alaska.
A total of 6,724 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alaska.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. All of the cases are in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the state total to 6,724 cases with 5,833 of the cases in Alaska residents.

Currently, 36 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Alaska and another five are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Eight people in the state are currently on a ventilator. Since the pandemic began, DHSS says at least 240 people have been hospitalized with the virus in Alaska.

Cases were reported in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 17
  • Homer: One
  • Fairbanks: Four
  • North Pole: One
  • Palmer: One
  • Wasilla: Two
  • Utqiagvik: Two
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Two
  • Juneau: Three
  • Sitka: One
  • Unalaska: One

Editor’s note: This article will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

National Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Coronavirus

Alaskan doctors weigh in on the progress of Covid-19 vaccination efforts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
As a number of potential Covid-19 vaccines enter the final stages of testing Alaska's top epidemiologists and doctors weigh in on a possible timeline for distribution.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 6 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

Coronavirus

Many US students start school year online

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Nearly 2 million students started school Tuesday in some of the nation's biggest districts, but most of them aren't in classrooms.

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is crashing parties at colleges across America

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Coronavirus is crashing parties at universities and colleges across America.