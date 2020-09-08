A fall storm moves on, and sunshine filters into our mid-week forecast.
Winds hit 80-mph in Upper Potter valley!
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents living on the hillside and south end of the city got whalloped by strong fall winds Sunday night to Monday. High pressure moves in mid-week, clearing skies and cooling temperatures. Nighttime lows will likely drop down to the 30s in southcentral this week. BRrrrr.
