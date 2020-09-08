Advertisement

Alaska Chief Justice to re-evaluate order suspending jury trials

(MGN)
By Daniella Rivera
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This month the Alaska Supreme Court’s chief justice will review the special order in place suspending jury trials until Nov. 2.

In-person jury trials were first halted in March and that decision was renewed in August.

“While delaying in-person jury trials will have an impact on the justice system,” an August release from the Alaska Court System read, “it is a necessary step for protecting Alaskans’ health and safety.”

The order only impacts jury trials. Grand jury proceedings and other standard criminal and civil hearings continue to take place, most often by phone or video conference.

During a recent telephonic bail hearing in a 2016 murder case, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth predicted that even if jury trials resume in November, high-profile and complex cases that would likely take weeks to try will not be among the first trials to be scheduled.

“When we do start with jury trials, I think we’re going to be stepping into it cautiously because we want to ensure that the public that we’re compelling to come in to be jurors are safe,” he explained. “And a lot of times, you know, it’s not going to be the biggest, most complex cases that are going to go first because, you know, it’d probably the better to start with simpler, more straightforward cases and that way we can work out, you know, the process, in terms of bringing the public in to serve as jurors.”

Chief Justice Joel Bolger is set to re-evaluate the order on Sept. 18.

