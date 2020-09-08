Bethel faces large deficit after continuing service for residents with unpaid water and sewage bills

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The City of Bethel voted on Aug. 31 to extend its continuation of water and sewage services for residents who have not paid their bills. At that time, the city was already looking at unpaid bills totaling around $700,000.

“When the city identified the need to ensure that everyone needed access to water services to offset the spread of this pandemic, we knew that the financial burden onto the utility was going to be significant -- but that’s something my council was willing to take on,” acting city manager, Lori Strickler said.

At the time, it was unclear whether the city could cover some of the costs using a portion of the $8.4 million it received in CARES Act funds. Late last week, city attorney Libby Bakalar provided Strickler with a document from the U.S Department of the Treasury, which was addressed directly to Arizona Senator Martha McSally -- along with Alaska’s Sen. Dan Sullivan and several of their colleagues in the Senate.

A portion of the letter reads:

“Upgrades to public health infrastructure, such providing access to running water for individuals and families, are an allowable expense...”

While guidance from the Treasury has given Bethel’s city leaders confidence that they can use the CARES money to cover the costs of unpaid water and sewage utilities from as far back as March, and through this coming December, other options are being discussed as well.

Strickler says the city plans to consider waiving fees and interest in some cases, and to meet with local tribal organizations about potentially cover the costs of some of their members using their own CARES grants.

