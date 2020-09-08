Advertisement

Bethel faces large deficit after continuing service for residents with unpaid water and sewage bills

During the pandemic, the City of Bethel has maintained water and sewage services for all residents, regardless of unpaid bills. Now a large deficit looming.
During the pandemic, the City of Bethel has maintained water and sewage services for all residents, regardless of unpaid bills. Now a large deficit looming.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The City of Bethel voted on Aug. 31 to extend its continuation of water and sewage services for residents who have not paid their bills. At that time, the city was already looking at unpaid bills totaling around $700,000.

“When the city identified the need to ensure that everyone needed access to water services to offset the spread of this pandemic, we knew that the financial burden onto the utility was going to be significant -- but that’s something my council was willing to take on,” acting city manager, Lori Strickler said.

At the time, it was unclear whether the city could cover some of the costs using a portion of the $8.4 million it received in CARES Act funds. Late last week, city attorney Libby Bakalar provided Strickler with a document from the U.S Department of the Treasury, which was addressed directly to Arizona Senator Martha McSally -- along with Alaska’s Sen. Dan Sullivan and several of their colleagues in the Senate.

A portion of the letter reads:

“Upgrades to public health infrastructure, such providing access to running water for individuals and families, are an allowable expense...”

While guidance from the Treasury has given Bethel’s city leaders confidence that they can use the CARES money to cover the costs of unpaid water and sewage utilities from as far back as March, and through this coming December, other options are being discussed as well.

Strickler says the city plans to consider waiving fees and interest in some cases, and to meet with local tribal organizations about potentially cover the costs of some of their members using their own CARES grants.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High winds take down Anchorage trees

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Gusts nearly as high as 80 miles-per-hour were recorded in parts of Anchorage Hillside.

News

First sketch of a proposed Juneau cruise ship pier made public with hopes to restart development

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The first community meetings to weigh-in on a proposed Juneau cruise ship dock should be held later this year or early next year.

News

3 McLaughlin Youth Center juveniles escape

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Malia Barto
The youth assaulted a staff member in their escape.

News

Hundreds gather in downtown Anchorage for ’March on Alaska’ event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Hundreds gather for March on Alaska event in support of "Black Lives Matter" in downtown Anchorage

Latest News

News

Valley School of Music sees increased lesson demand for home-schooled students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Valley School of Music instructors say they've seen an increase in the number of home-schooled students who want personalized music lessons.

Web Exclusive

Meet the young Alaska Native making music from Kalskag

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A young Alaska Native from Kalskag recently started making music that he hopes changes people's perspective on Indigenous people.

Coronavirus

34 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
No new deaths were reported Monday.

News

UPDATE: Less than 1,000 Chugach Electric customers without power

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Crews are currently working on restoring power to those impacted.

News

Alaska ranks last in phone, mail, online census responses

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Census Bureau map shows there have been low rates of self-response in most regions of the state. Its overall response rate remains about 5% lower than in the 2010 census.

News

Alaska Potbelly Pig Rescue Birthday Party

Updated: 12 hours ago
More than one-hundred people attended the birthday party celebrating around a dozen potbelly pigs.