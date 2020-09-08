First sketch of a proposed Juneau cruise ship pier made public with hopes to restart development

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The first sketch of a proposed cruise ship pier in Juneau has been made public.

The design was posted online in meeting documents of the City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors Board as part of a separate dock project.

In September of 2019, Norwegian Cruise Line successfully bid $20 million to buy a 2.9-acre parcel of land owned by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority. Allison Biastock, a spokesperson for the Mental Health Trust, said the company has paid $18 million with the final payment expected in late September.

The cruise ship company later announced its intention to use the land to build a new pier for its ships. Norwegian Cruise Line has paid other companies to use their berths since first coming to Alaska in 1994, according to reporting by KTOO.

Paul Voelckers, the chief architect at MRV architects, was hired by the cruise ship company to sketch out a design weeks after the winning bid was announced.

NCL, which is headquartered in Miami, had intended to start developing the new pier in 2020 but COVID-19 delayed those plans. Now, the company is looking to restart the development process, starting with community meetings.

“We are trying to coordinate with the community and the city when would be the best time to start that again,” said Steve Moeller, the senior vice president for commercial development at NCL.

The purchase of the land should be finalized next month. The hope would be that a public workshop could be held on how to develop the land and pier in late 2020 or early 2021.

On Aug. 19, the first sketch for the new pier and land was posted online.

Moeller described the design seen in the committee documents as something “to facilitate discussion” with the community. “There really haven’t been any set designs or plans, it’s all speculative at this point,” he said.

The potential layout does show the Norwegian Bliss, a 1094-foot-long cruise ship on one side of the pier, and smaller ships on the other side. The proposed small cruise ship dock is a project being run by CBJ and was discussed by the Docks and Harbors Board in August.

Voelckers said that’s why the preliminary design for the large cruise ship pier was first seen publicly.

Its orientation is a deliberate choice. It runs perpendicular to the shoreline which he said would disrupt the viewshed less than if it ran parallel to the shore. It would also allow ships to come and go more easily.

Moeller said that orientation, assuming there was no issue with dredging, could be the best use of the land and tidelands.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be an important factor on any plan that is approved as part of an arduous permitting process. It has jurisdictional authority over navigable waters in the United States and provides input to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as it evaluates projects.

The Coast Guard is also a more immediate factor for this project, its Juneau station runs directly alongside the proposed pier and the parcel of land.

A potential negative of a perpendicular pier is that it would change how the Coast Guard operates from its dock, Voelckers said. “So the Coast Guard has been part of these initial conversations to at least test the potential of a perpendicular dock that would potentially share sides,” he explained.

Lexie Preston, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, said the guard’s input will be focused on the project’s potential impacts to navigation safety and how they might be alleviated.

“Thus far, the Corps has not published a public notice announcing Norwegian Cruise Lines’ permit application,” Preston wrote in an email in late August. “Once the Corps does, Sector Juneau will begin a navigational safety risk assessment, which will be limited to the potential navigational risk the project may pose.”

How the land itself would be used is a work in progress.

Voelckers explained the cruise ship company doesn’t have “a lot of tactical needs” for the area. “We just need a little square footage of it,” said Moeller.

Instead, the company would be looking to work with the city and community to find the best use for the waterfront.

That could include space for parks or space for the Alaska Ocean Center, a planned aquarium and marine education center, that advocates had hoped to operate on the site. Any redevelopment plans to extend the Juneau Seawalk, or wider-scale plans to develop the vacant uplands, would require state and city partnerships and approval.

The cruise ship company doesn’t have a timeline when it wants construction to begin or when permit applications would be submitted. “We want feedback, we want to hear back from the community,” Moeller said.

