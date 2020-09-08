High winds take down Anchorage trees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gusts of wind on the Anchorage Hillside neared 80 mph Sunday night, as the second big storm of the season passed through. The winds brought down trees on power lines, roads and homes. At one point Monday, Chugach Electric had more than 2,000 customers without power but the number had dwindled to 50 by late afternoon.

Dennis Good and Marianne Tolemtino woke to find one of their trees had toppled over. (KTUU)

Dennis Good and Marianne Tolemtino said the wind sounded like a freight train as it roared past their Hillside home Sunday night. They didn’t realize till morning the damage that was left behind.

“The neighbor rang the doorbell and said, ‘hey you got a tree on your house, that was the only time we knew about it,’” said Good.

Gusts of wind knocked trees into homes (KTUU)

But Duy Lai, who lives with his parents and grandparents off Abbot and Birch said there was no mistaking what was happening at his house. Lai heard a loud crash at about 1 a.m.

“It was pretty frightening. My grandma woke up and she came and asked me, ‘was there an earthquake, was there an earthquake,’” said Lai. “There was no earthquake. It was just a tree falling on top of our house.”

That tree was a 60-foot Cottonwood that crews estimated weighed as much as 6000 pounds which likely did some damage to the roof.

Billy Stapleton was grateful for neighbors who helped him with clean up. (KTUU)

Billy Stapleton found himself in a similar situation. Stapleton returned home from grocery shopping to find an even taller cottonwood had fallen in his east-side yard. It hit a powerline on the way down, eventually landing and blocking the road.

Stapleton was grateful for two things.

Gusts of wind take down trees in East Anchorage. (KTUU)

“I’m very thankful no one got hurt. It fell in a good spot right between the trees and it didn’t hit any cars or houses.”

And also for neighbors who quickly pitched in to help.

“These wonderful neighbors who live in this neighborhood, they’re always willing to give me a hand through anything I go through,” said Stapleton.

Stapleton said he planned to use some of the cut-up logs to display his plants next spring.

