Advertisement

UPDATE: APD identify a suspect they are looking for near Bootleggers Cove

The suspect being sought has been identified as 19-year-old Tyler Smith.
The suspect being sought has been identified as 19-year-old Tyler Smith.(Anyone)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There is a large police presence in the areas of Bootleggers Cove and Downtown Anchorage as police look for a suspect with felony warrants.

Anchorage police say they are looking for 19-year-old Tyler Smith. Police describe him as a white adult male with short, shaggy brown hair, 5′10″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He was last seen on foot wearing a gray hoodie with red and blue sleeves and blue jogging pants.

Police say he is believed to be dangerous.

Anchorage police say there are currently no road closures or evacuations, but they are asking people to avoid the area if you have no reason to be there.

If you are in the area, APD says to follow police commands.

Police say if you see him, call 911.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A new “Light-Changing” feature to Google maps

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Watching "Mulan" defeat the hun invasion is an expensive job but it turns out it might not have to be..and also in Today's Tech Beat a new feature on Google maps could help you get to places faster..details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

Tanaina Elementary School reports 1 case of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Wasilla school will remain open Tuesday, Sept. 8, for students and staff who were not considered a potential close contact.

News

Alaska Chief Justice to re-evaluate order suspending jury trials

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
This month the Alaska Supreme Court’s chief justice will review the special order in place suspending jury trials until Nov. 2, 2020.

News

High winds take down Anchorage trees

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Gusts nearly as high as 80 miles-per-hour were recorded in parts of Anchorage Hillside.

Latest News

News

Bethel faces large deficit after continuing service for residents with unpaid water and sewage bills

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The City of Bethel voted on Aug. 31 to extend its continuation of water and sewage services for residents who have not paid their bills. At that time, the city was already looking at unpaid bills totaling around $700,000.

News

First sketch of a proposed Juneau cruise ship pier made public with hopes to restart development

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The first community meetings to weigh-in on a proposed Juneau cruise ship dock should be held later this year or early next year.

News

3 McLaughlin Youth Center juveniles escape

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The youth assaulted a staff member in their escape.

News

Hundreds gather in downtown Anchorage for ’March on Alaska’ event

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Hundreds gather for March on Alaska event in support of "Black Lives Matter" in downtown Anchorage

News

Valley School of Music sees increased lesson demand for home-schooled students

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Valley School of Music instructors say they've seen an increase in the number of home-schooled students who want personalized music lessons.

Web Exclusive

Meet the young Alaska Native making music from Kalskag

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A young Alaska Native from Kalskag recently started making music that he hopes changes people's perspective on Indigenous people.