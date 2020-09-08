UPDATE: APD identify a suspect they are looking for near Bootleggers Cove

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There is a large police presence in the areas of Bootleggers Cove and Downtown Anchorage as police look for a suspect with felony warrants.

Anchorage police say they are looking for 19-year-old Tyler Smith. Police describe him as a white adult male with short, shaggy brown hair, 5′10″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He was last seen on foot wearing a gray hoodie with red and blue sleeves and blue jogging pants.

Police say he is believed to be dangerous.

Anchorage police say there are currently no road closures or evacuations, but they are asking people to avoid the area if you have no reason to be there.

Large Police Presence; area of Bootleggers Cove, Downtown https://t.co/xlRWEXle6z — Anchorage Police Department (@AnchoragePolice) September 8, 2020

If you are in the area, APD says to follow police commands.

Police say if you see him, call 911.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.