National Parks welcome visitors for Labor Day Weekend

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:59 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is known for its beautiful scenery and now, more than ever, Alaskans are taking advantage of what’s right in their own backyard.

There’s been a significant increase of visitors to Alaska’s national forests. Campgrounds opened up early and trailheads have been full. The same is expected for Labor Day weekend as forest service employees are ready to welcome everyone, safely.

“If you go out to some of the locations where we have our visitor centers, the main center might be closed, we still have folks out greeting you as you come up to that location, we have campfire programs that are taking place, so we’re ready for folks to come out and enjoy their national forests this weekend," said Jeff Schramm, Forest Supervisor, Chugach National Forest.

After Labor Day, campgrounds will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Another thing forest officials want you to keep in mind is campfire safety. Schramm said a good rule of thumb to follow is if it’s too warm to touch, it’s too warm to leave.

Visitors are also urged to adhere to precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance.

· Practice social distancing. Always provide space of at least six feet during your visit.

· If an area is crowded, look for another place to stop.

· Share the trail. Alert other trail users of your presence and step aside to let them pass.

