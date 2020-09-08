Advertisement

Police identify the victim in a July death investigation in Spenard

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have identified the victim found dead in a home near West 32nd Avenue and Oregon Drive off Minnesota Drive in Spenard back in early July of this year.

Police say the victim was 30-year-old Bree Kenney.

Police initially called her death suspicious but in an update Tuesday, APD says detectives have determined the death is not suspicious.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

