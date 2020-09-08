Advertisement

Some decent winds again today but they start to lessen as the day moves along

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with 20 mph winds and a high of 60 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with 20 mph winds out of the south and a high of 60 degrees. Winds will gust to 30 mph but lessening overnight. Tuesday night we will be under mostly cloudy skies with winds on the light side. We will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 58 degrees. Wednesday night we will be under mostly cloudy skies with winds around 10 mph. Looking ahead, with 10 mph winds we will be mostly sunny as we warm up to 57 degrees on Thursday.

Storm airflow will continue to move in from the southwest through Tuesday keeping showers going across Southcentral’s coastal areas, higher elevations as well as south and southwest facing mountain slopes. Anchorage and most valley locations will be relatively on the dry side, however a few passing showers are possible due to the high amounts of moisture associated with these storms. Winds will continue (mostly through mountain gap locations) but should lessen on Tuesday as surrounding systems decrease their pull on one another. Turnagain Arm will see up to 30 mph wind gusts but decreasing Tuesday afternoon while the winds across the Copper River Basin will not start to calm until Wednesday morning. Colder air dropping down from the north could cause rain chances (from shrinking the atmosphere) across Southcentral on Wednesday before high pressure moves in on Thursday to dry out the area, while the cold air and lack of cloud cover allows some overnight temperatures to drop down into 30′s on Thursday morning.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Sunday, high pressure continues to set up across Southcentral while low pressure storms push east into the Bering Sea. The Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands will see low clouds, fog and rain in association with these storms. Three to four days out we are looking for dry conditions to hold for Southcentral on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances increase beginning on Saturday night for the southwest and Sunday night for Southcentral as storms push in from the southwest.

