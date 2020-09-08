Tanaina Elementary School reports 1 case of COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday evening, Tanaina Elementary School families received an email about a case of COVID-19 in the school.

Contact tracing has begun by Mat-Su Public Health. Some classrooms were asked to learn at home until contact tracing is finished, but the Wasilla school will remain open Tuesday, Sept. 8, for students and staff who were not considered a potential close contact. Families of the students who are considered a potential close contact will be contacted by the school principal. Those students are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

The school building and buses will continue to be disinfected and cleaned every day.

