Advertisement

Tanaina Elementary School reports 1 case of COVID-19

(AP Images)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday evening, Tanaina Elementary School families received an email about a case of COVID-19 in the school.

Contact tracing has begun by Mat-Su Public Health. Some classrooms were asked to learn at home until contact tracing is finished, but the Wasilla school will remain open Tuesday, Sept. 8, for students and staff who were not considered a potential close contact. Families of the students who are considered a potential close contact will be contacted by the school principal. Those students are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

The school building and buses will continue to be disinfected and cleaned every day.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alaska Chief Justice to re-evaluate order suspending jury trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
This month the Alaska Supreme Court’s chief justice will review the special order in place suspending jury trials until Nov. 2, 2020.

News

High winds take down Anchorage trees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Gusts nearly as high as 80 miles-per-hour were recorded in parts of Anchorage Hillside.

News

Bethel faces large deficit after continuing service for residents with unpaid water and sewage bills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The City of Bethel voted on Aug. 31 to extend its continuation of water and sewage services for residents who have not paid their bills. At that time, the city was already looking at unpaid bills totaling around $700,000.

News

First sketch of a proposed Juneau cruise ship pier made public with hopes to restart development

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The first community meetings to weigh-in on a proposed Juneau cruise ship dock should be held later this year or early next year.

Latest News

News

3 McLaughlin Youth Center juveniles escape

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The youth assaulted a staff member in their escape.

News

Hundreds gather in downtown Anchorage for ’March on Alaska’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Hundreds gather for March on Alaska event in support of "Black Lives Matter" in downtown Anchorage

News

Valley School of Music sees increased lesson demand for home-schooled students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Valley School of Music instructors say they've seen an increase in the number of home-schooled students who want personalized music lessons.

Web Exclusive

Meet the young Alaska Native making music from Kalskag

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A young Alaska Native from Kalskag recently started making music that he hopes changes people's perspective on Indigenous people.

Coronavirus

34 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
No new deaths were reported Monday.

News

UPDATE: Less than 1,000 Chugach Electric customers without power

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Crews are currently working on restoring power to those impacted.