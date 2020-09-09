Advertisement

Brother Francis Shelter outbreak now at 100 total COVID-19 cases

Health officials say there is a large COVID-19 outbreak at the Brother Francis Shelter.
Health officials say there is a large COVID-19 outbreak at the Brother Francis Shelter.(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Brother Francis Shelter has reached 100 according to Anchorage’s Emergency Operations Center.

Last week, city officials confirmed at least one death and several hospitalizations related to the outbreak, which was first detected in August.

[RELATED: ‘Large outbreak’ reported with 61 COVID-19 cases at Brother Francis Shelter]

Clients who test positive have been isolated to recover in a separate location, according to Catholic Social Services Director, Lisa Aquino. Aquino said the shelter is now testing regularly and is no longer accepting new clients.

Another new policy designed to slow the spread of the virus went into effect last week. Clients at the shelter are no longer permitted to leave, and if they do, they won’t be allowed to come back. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has approved $250,000 of Alaska CARES funding to help shelter clients who are experiencing substance use disorders while they remain in isolation.

