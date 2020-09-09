Advertisement

Climate Central: Fall temperatures in Anchorage have warmed in the past decades

Does this mean mosquitos stick around longer? Probably.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall temperatures in Anchorage are warming. Climate Central compiled data from 242 US cities and 230 record more than a 2 degree increase in average fall temperatures. Anchorage recorded a 4.4 degree increase in fall temperatures since 1970. This means the transition between summer and fall is prolonged, which could also mean allergies last longer and the mosquitoes have a longer season...which man nor beast is a fan of.

Fairbanks saw its average fall temperatures increased 2.6 degrees and Juneau up 1.6 degrees. The fall season in this study was the September-October-November time period.

