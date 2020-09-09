DHSS reports 66 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. The new cases bring the state total to 6,790 cases with 5,896 of the cases in Alaska residents.

There are currently 3,717 active cases among Alaska residents.

Of the new resident cases, 30 are male and 35 are female DHSS said. Seven of the resident cases are children under 10, five are between 10 and 19, 19 are in their 20s, 13 in their 30s, four in their 40s, 11 in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 70s.

The state remains in an intermediate-alert level based on the daily average case rate over the past two weeks. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, but DHSS says four more people were hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 239 residents have been hospitalized with the virus. Currently, 37 people are hospitalized with the virus and an additional three are hospitalized and suspected to have the virus.

The state is monitoring at least three different COVID-19 outbreaks. DHSS said no new cases have been reported at the McLaughlin Youth Center but more testing is occurring. DHSS said no new cases have been identified at Pioneer homes in Anchorage and Palmer and all cases are considered recovered. The staff at both facilities will undergo weekly testing. The Fairbanks Pioneer Home has been testing residents and staff at the home one to two times a week but has not identified a new COVID-19 case in over a week.

Cases were recorded in these communities:

Anchorage: 34

Homer: One

Soldotna: Two

Fairbanks: Seven

North Pole: Three

Fairbanks North Star Borough: One

Nome Census Area: One

Utqiakgvik: One

Douglas: Two

Juneau: 11

Metlakatla: One

Bethel Census Area: One

The single new nonresident case was reported in Prudhoe Bay.

