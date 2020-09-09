Fishermen impacted by retaliatory tariffs can apply for help from the USDA

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fishermen and those in the U.S. seafood industry can start applying for help from the Department of Agriculture if they were impacted by retaliatory tariffs from foreign governments.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday the USDA will provide approximately $527 million in relief to those impacted.

“Many nations have not played by the rules for a long time, and President Trump is the first President to stand up to them and send a clear message that the United States will no longer tolerate unfair trade practices," Perdue said in a statement. “The Seafood Trade Relief Program ensures fishermen and other U.S. producers will not stand alone in facing unjustified retaliatory tariffs while President Trump continues working to solidify better and stronger trade deals around the globe.”

From Sept. 14 to Dec. 14, fishermen can sign up for relief through their local USDA Service Center. The application can be found here.

The funding will be provided through the Seafood Trade Relief Program and funded through the Commodity Credit Corporation, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

Some of the seafood types the Seafood Trade Relief Program will support are salmon, Pacific cod and herring.

