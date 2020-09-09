Juneau officials urge local bar-goers to get a COVID-19 test

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Juneau since Saturday and many of them were related to a large social gathering that occurred at the end of August, the City and Borough of Juneau said in a release.

The CBJ said 19 of those cases were identified Tuesday and Juneau officials are now urging people who have visited local bars to seek COVID-19 testing. As the cases were identified Tuesday, they will not appear on the state’s coronavirus dashboard until Wednesday.

The CBJ has not identified specific bars but said that several members of the social gathering work at various bars in Juneau and have frequented other bars outside of work hours. People who visited a Juneau bar between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 are advised to call the CBJ COVID-19 screening hotline at 907-586-6000 to schedule a test appointment.

Testing is recommended for all individuals that fit this description even if they are not symptomatic. Individuals experiencing symptoms are asked to isolate until a test result has been received.

Juneau is experiencing community spread of COVID-19, the release said, but health officials have not yet identified spread from bar employees to patrons. Some local bars have voluntarily closed to allow their staff to be tested and cleared to return to work.

Since the pandemic began, 310 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Juneau in both residents and nonresidents. The community is reporting 38 active cases and three people are currently hospitalized at Bartlett Regional Hospital with COVID-19.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

