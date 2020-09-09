Advertisement

Juneau officials urge local bar-goers to get a COVID-19 test

COVID-19 testing site in Juneau.
COVID-19 testing site in Juneau.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Juneau since Saturday and many of them were related to a large social gathering that occurred at the end of August, the City and Borough of Juneau said in a release.

The CBJ said 19 of those cases were identified Tuesday and Juneau officials are now urging people who have visited local bars to seek COVID-19 testing. As the cases were identified Tuesday, they will not appear on the state’s coronavirus dashboard until Wednesday.

The CBJ has not identified specific bars but said that several members of the social gathering work at various bars in Juneau and have frequented other bars outside of work hours. People who visited a Juneau bar between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 are advised to call the CBJ COVID-19 screening hotline at 907-586-6000 to schedule a test appointment.

Testing is recommended for all individuals that fit this description even if they are not symptomatic. Individuals experiencing symptoms are asked to isolate until a test result has been received.

Juneau is experiencing community spread of COVID-19, the release said, but health officials have not yet identified spread from bar employees to patrons. Some local bars have voluntarily closed to allow their staff to be tested and cleared to return to work.

Since the pandemic began, 310 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Juneau in both residents and nonresidents. The community is reporting 38 active cases and three people are currently hospitalized at Bartlett Regional Hospital with COVID-19.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National

Senate to vote on newly revealed stimulus bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Senate is expected to vote on a newly revealed stimulus aid package for Americans struggling during the pandemic. But will the bill make it out of the Senate?

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

National

School starts, vaccine work continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
As millions of students head back to school across the country, development of vaccines continues.

Latest News

Coronavirus

35 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The new cases bring the state total to 6,724 cases with 5,833 of the cases in Alaska residents.

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

National Politics

Postal chief under fire over alleged campaign law violations

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Coronavirus

Alaskan doctors weigh in on the progress of COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
As a number of potential Covid-19 vaccines enter the final stages of testing Alaska's top epidemiologists and doctors weigh in on a possible timeline for distribution.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 12 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.