Libertarian Party’s presidential candidate wraps up Alaska trip in Juneau

Libertarian candidate for president Dr. Jo Jorgensen visits Rainforest Farms, a marijuana store in Juneau. (09/08/2020)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Libertarian Party’s candidate for president finished a four-city tour of Alaska on Tuesday when she visited Juneau.

Dr. Jo Jorgensen said the decision to visit Alaska was because of the state’s strong historical support for the party. “It’s on the campaign trail for Libertarians because Alaska is a very libertarian country,” she said.

In 2016, then-candidate for president Gary Johnson got over 5% of the vote in Alaska, one of his three strongest states. Andre Marrou also served in the Alaska Legislature as a Libertarian in the 1980s and was the party’s nominee for president in 1992.

Dr. Jo Jorgensen getting ready to play hockey in Juneau, she says she is more a fan of playing than watching the game. (09/08/2020)
Jorgensen has had a tough few weeks on the campaign trail. Last month, she said she was scratched by a bat at home when she opened her door to feed her cat. Jorgensen needed to get rabies shots while still campaigning.

Her mother died last week after a long battle with illness, delaying her Juneau trip. Jorgensen will take time off campaigning next week for her mother’s funeral.

In Juneau, Jorgensen joined a pickup hockey game on Tuesday afternoon at Treadwell Arena before heading across town to Rainforest Farms, a marijuana cultivator and dispensary.

Libertarians have long advocated for legalization of marijuana at a federal level, saying the current laws are similar to those that made alcohol illegal during Prohibition. “Look at Chicago, it looks just like it did during Al Capone,” Jorgensen said.

Gioni Barrett, the co-owner of Rainforest Farms welcomed Jorgensen into his store. He is applying with city and borough officials to have onsite consumption allowed in his store on Tuesday evening.

Jorgensen was set to call into the Juneau Planning Commission meeting to advocate for Barrett.

Jorgensen in shirt no. 20 playing in a pickup hockey game in Juneau. (09/08/2020)
