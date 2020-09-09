Man accused of setting fire at 2 Anchorage businesses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been arrested in connection to two fires set Wednesday morning.

Wednesday at midnight, Anchorage Police Department responded to the W Fireweed Lane Brown Jug after receiving a report of a fire an employee said was set by a man inside.

A Nixle report says police discovered that the suspect had lit an item on fire, placed it in a cooler and waited inside until an employee saw the smoke. The suspect then left the store only to come back shortly after to give an employee a false description of the suspect. Surveillance footage helped the employee identify that it was the suspect who had approached him, APD said.

Later Wednesday morning, around 7:17 a.m., APD responded to an alarm going off inside the Ulu Factory on W Ship Creek Avenue. Another caller told police there was a fire outside the building, as well as a broken window. They later told police the fire had been put out.

Investigation revealed the suspect got inside the Ulu Factory by breaking the window in the northeast corner of the building. Several items were stolen and up to $2,000 worth of damage was caused, the report said. The suspect set a fire outside and fled on foot. The fire was extinguished by a passerby.

Officers used surveillance video from the Ulu Factory to form a description of the suspect. They recognized a gray Dodge Ram parked at the nearby Comfort Inn with a male driver who matched the description. The driver failed to comply with the officers' instructions so officers physically removed the suspect from the truck, APD said. The suspect began fighting and biting an officer’s arm in the handcuffing process. Police then tased the man.

Police have identified the alleged arsonist as 34-year-old Travis Anderson. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then to the police department to be interviewed. The investigation performed by detectives and fire officials led them to believe Anderson was responsible for the arson at both Brown Jug and the Ulu Factory.

Anderson faces charges of burglary, arson, theft, resisting, assault and criminal mischief.

