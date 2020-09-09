New Eagle River southbound bridge opens to traffic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new southbound bridge in Eagle River opened to traffic on Tuesday, earlier than expected.

Construction kept the old southbound bridge closed, but now it will be used as a part of the southbound frontage road system, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

The following is what DOT&PF stated the Glenn Highway Improvements Project included:

Construction of a new three-lane bridge on the southbound Glenn Highway, with extra capacity for further highway expansion

An additional southbound lane between Artillery Road and Hiland Drive

Improved grades and increased safety on the southbound highway, effectively eliminating “break light hill” for motorists

Construction of the southbound frontage road system, creating valuable network redundancies for use in emergencies or natural disaster

Work is still to be done to reopen the Artillery southbound ramp, open the frontage road, restore the highway to three lanes and remove the work zone speed limit reductions. Nighttime lane closures can be expected while the remaining work is completed. DOT&PF says the work is expected to be substantially complete by early October.

