Advertisement

New Eagle River southbound bridge opens to traffic

(KTVF)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new southbound bridge in Eagle River opened to traffic on Tuesday, earlier than expected.

Construction kept the old southbound bridge closed, but now it will be used as a part of the southbound frontage road system, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

The following is what DOT&PF stated the Glenn Highway Improvements Project included:

  • Construction of a new three-lane bridge on the southbound Glenn Highway, with extra capacity for further highway expansion
  • An additional southbound lane between Artillery Road and Hiland Drive
  • Improved grades and increased safety on the southbound highway, effectively eliminating “break light hill” for motorists
  • Construction of the southbound frontage road system, creating valuable network redundancies for use in emergencies or natural disaster

Work is still to be done to reopen the Artillery southbound ramp, open the frontage road, restore the highway to three lanes and remove the work zone speed limit reductions. Nighttime lane closures can be expected while the remaining work is completed. DOT&PF says the work is expected to be substantially complete by early October.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Support needed during Hunger Action Month

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Providers say more people than ever are accessing food pantries and the programs need support.

News

Libertarian Party’s presidential candidate wraps up Alaska trip in Juneau

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Libertarian Party’s candidate for president finished a four-city tour of Alaska on Tuesday when she visited Juneau.

News

National Parks welcome visitors for Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Alaska's national parks welcome visitors over Labor Day weekend and beyond.

News

Correction: Forest Service employees welcome Labor Day weekend visitors

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Governor to pay state $2,800 to resolve an ethics complaint over state-funded political ads

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will pay $2,800 to resolve an ethics complaint made over state-funded political advertisements.

News

Police identify the victim in a July death investigation in Spenard

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Police initially called her death suspicious but in an update Tuesday, APD says detectives have determined the death is not suspicious.

News

APD identifies a suspect they are looking for near Bootleggers Cove

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
There is a large police presence in the areas of Bootleggers Cove and Downtown Anchorage as police look for a suspect with felony warrants.

News

A new “Light-Changing” feature to Google maps

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Watching "Mulan" defeat the hun invasion is an expensive job but it turns out it might not have to be..and also in Today's Tech Beat a new feature on Google maps could help you get to places faster..details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

Tanaina Elementary School reports 1 case of COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Wasilla school will remain open Tuesday, Sept. 8, for students and staff who were not considered a potential close contact.

News

Alaska Chief Justice to re-evaluate order suspending jury trials

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
This month the Alaska Supreme Court’s chief justice will review the special order in place suspending jury trials until Nov. 2, 2020.