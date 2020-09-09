No set date for in-person learning at ASD yet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 cases, and student enrollment, those are the two numbers Anchorage School District officials said they are watching closely at a school board meeting Tuesday night. COVID-19 cases determine when students can return to in-person learning and enrollment how much money the state and municipality will give them, but neither of those inspired confidence Tuesday.

For local case numbers, based on the metrics set by the state ASD cannot resume in-person learning yet, though ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop remained hopeful they’ll be low enough before the semester ends December 17th.

“They’re quite sporadic right now, but hopefully as they trend down, and they have been trending down since July, we can get students back as quickly as possible,” she said.

The numbers for enrollment were similarly poor. ASD is currently down 9%, or roughly 4,000 students compared to this time last year, which equates to a large drop in funding.

“We would lose out about $14 million in state and local revenue,” said ASD Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson.

Also, certain programs need another 10 million because of higher-than expected numbers, and transportation funding is down about 2 million. All of that adds up to a $26 million deficit, though there are some lower costs as well.

“There will be some savings, and some much lower expenses, fuel maintenance, other items, workers comp, certainly not enough to cover a $26 million shortfall,” Anderson said.

But enrollment can still go up, and Bishop said they’re waiting to see what the numbers look like by the end of the month.

“Generally it continues to grow a little bit through September, so we’re making those decisions, allowing for it to settle down, and then readjusting staff again,” she said.

The meeting also included several public commenters on two main topics: renaming East High School after the late Sen. Bettye Davis, a recommendation that came from a committee formed by the Anchorage Assembly, and improving conditions for Principals. The contract between ASD and the Anchorage Principals' Association expired in 2020, and APA president Patrick Freeman argued it’s time ASD Principals saw a raise in pay.

“We have begun another year without a percentage raise, which marks the fourth straight year,” he said. “Despite this we have continued to lead through some of the toughest times, which include a devastating earthquake and an ongoing worldwide pandemic.”

Bishop commented on naming a school after Sen. Davis, saying the process is ongoing and requires a certain amount of public participation, but that she was hopeful the it would be done before the Alaska Black Caucus’s Bettye Davis Summit in February.

