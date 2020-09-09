Official: Alaska shelter virus outbreak part of testing gap

(AP) - A national expert on homeless medical care says a coronavirus outbreak at an Alaska shelter may be part of a lack of national strategy for testing members of the homeless population.

Alaska Public Media reported an outbreak at Anchorage’s Brother Francis Shelter spread to dozens of residents and as of Sunday had infected at least 93 people. When the first case was detected, the resident who tested positive was no longer staying at the shelter.

Bobby Watt of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council says shelter outbreaks illustrate the consequences of not having a broader strategy to combat the virus.

