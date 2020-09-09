Advertisement

Official: Alaska shelter virus outbreak part of testing gap

Health officials say there is a large COVID-19 outbreak at the Brother Francis Shelter.
Health officials say there is a large COVID-19 outbreak at the Brother Francis Shelter.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A national expert on homeless medical care says a coronavirus outbreak at an Alaska shelter may be part of a lack of national strategy for testing members of the homeless population.

Alaska Public Media reported an outbreak at Anchorage’s Brother Francis Shelter spread to dozens of residents and as of Sunday had infected at least 93 people. When the first case was detected, the resident who tested positive was no longer staying at the shelter.

Bobby Watt of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council says shelter outbreaks illustrate the consequences of not having a broader strategy to combat the virus.

