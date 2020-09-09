The sun looks to shine for days but our nights will be cool due to the lack of cloud cover

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with 10 mph winds and a high of 58 degrees. Wednesday night we will be under mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy later in the night with 10 mph winds. Anchorage will be sunny on Thursday with 10 mph winds and a high of 57 degrees. Thursday night we will be under mostly clear skies with winds on the light side. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be partly cloudy as we warm up to 54 degrees on Friday.

More storm energy continues to move towards Southcentral while increasing rain shower chances for Wednesday afternoon and evening. This could enhance winds for the usual prone locations (Seward, Whittier, Valdez) Wednesday evening through Thursday. Colder air in the upper atmosphere looks to increase those chances further for Southcentral as this colder air compresses the atmosphere and helps squeeze the moisture and rain out of our clouds. Then, even colder air moves down and into Southcentral on Thursday and Friday. Clouds will accompany this colder air, but the air will be much drier. Morning temperatures could drop into the mid to upper 30′s in most valley’s for Thursday. By Friday morning temperatures could drop into the mid 20′s in most valley’s with the Anchorage Bowl included.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Monday, there will be a low pressure storm over the western Bering Sea following behind a ridge of high pressure that is developing across southwest and Southcentral Alaska. This high pressure ridge should keep most of Mainland Alaska dry through at least Sunday except for the Copper River Basin as some storm energy could move out of the north and bring some showers over the weekend. Storms push out of (the Attu area) the Bering Sea and into the Southwest coast late in the day on Sunday and by Monday look to bring gusty winds and rain to the area. The storms will continue on towards the east and into Southcentral while increasing rain chances as well as enhancing winds by as early as Monday afternoon.

