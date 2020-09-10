112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents. The cases bring the state total to 6,915 with 6,020 of those cases in Alaska residents.

There was only one new nonresident case reported Thursday, but DHSS said their location is unknown.

According to the DHSS coronavirus dashboard, at least 249 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. Currently, 39 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional three are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Ten people in the state are on a ventilator.

No new deaths were reported in initial data Thursday. A total of 42 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 54

Kodiak: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 31

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

Matanuska Susitna Borough: Five

Utqiagvik: Two

Northwest Arctic Borough: One

Juneau City and Borough: Eight

Sitka: One

Bethel Census Area: Two

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: Three

Kusilvak Census Area: One

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One

Editor’s Note: These numbers are based on initial data from DHSS and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.