112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 112 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents. The cases bring the state total to 6,915 with 6,020 of those cases in Alaska residents.
There was only one new nonresident case reported Thursday, but DHSS said their location is unknown.
According to the DHSS coronavirus dashboard, at least 249 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. Currently, 39 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional three are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Ten people in the state are on a ventilator.
No new deaths were reported in initial data Thursday. A total of 42 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Resident cases were reported in these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 54
- Kodiak: One
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 31
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One
- Matanuska Susitna Borough: Five
- Utqiagvik: Two
- Northwest Arctic Borough: One
- Juneau City and Borough: Eight
- Sitka: One
- Bethel Census Area: Two
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: Three
- Kusilvak Census Area: One
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One
Editor’s Note: These numbers are based on initial data from DHSS and will be updated as more information is released.
