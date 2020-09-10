Advertisement

17 central Kenai Peninsula schools welcome students back to in-person learning

(KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seventeen schools across the central Kenai Peninsula opened for in-person learning on Tuesday.

After starting the academic year entirely online, some students returned to a physical classroom after the COVID-19 risk level in the area moved to low.

“Overall, the biggest thing that I heard from checking in with our central Peninsula school principals is how happy everybody was. The smiles were huge on students and teachers and staff and parents. So overall, everyone had a great day having students back in the building since March,” said Pegge Erkeneff, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District director of communications, community and government relations.

The total number of students from all 17 schools who chose to go back to school in-person wasn’t available, but Erkeneff said that Skyview Middle School in Soldotna had about 260 students return to school in person and about 50 students stayed learning fully virtually.

Now at the low-risk level, schools in the central Peninsula are doing what they can to stay open and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Staff, along with third graders and up, are required to wear a face covering when a 6-foot physical distance cannot be maintained. Students in pre-K through second grade do not have to wear a mask unless they are near anyone in third grade or a higher grade. Masks are required for all students when passing in hallways or riding the bus. Students will be organized into cohorts who stay together all day to limit intermingling.

From parents dropping off their children to how students enter the building to how they play at recess, nearly everything has been modified with the interest of keeping everyone healthy. A COVID-19 hub for KPBSD was launched on their website Friday with resources and information on protocols, risk levels and more. Erkeneff also said they’re preparing in case an outbreak does occur at a school.

Erkeneff said she received an “overwhelming” response from principals who said their schools cooperated and learned the new routines well.

“For the most part, we heard loud and clear, ‘we want our kids at school’ and we’re doing it as safely as we can,” Erkeneff said.

The option to remain in online learning is still available for all the central Peninsula students.

