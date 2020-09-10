A chilly breezy start but winds lessen and the sun warms us up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be sunny on Thursday with 10 mph winds that will gust to 20 mph during the morning hours before we warm up to 56 degrees. Thursday night we will be under clear skies with 10 mph winds and a low of 36 degrees. We will be sunny on Friday with 10 mph winds while we warm up to 55 degrees for a high. Friday night we will be under clear skies with light winds and a low of 36 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be sunny as we warm up to 57 degrees on Saturday.

Storm energy moving down from the north will increase rain chances for the Susitna Valley eastward toward the Copper River Basin on Thursday. As rain and wind chances increase, so does the chance for colder morning and overnight temperatures as colder air moves down with this storm flow. The next couple nights and mornings could see temperatures in the mid to upper 30′s for the Anchorage Bowl and Mat-Su Valley’s. The possibility is there for a few spots to drop near or below freezing. As high pressure moves in from the southwest, we can see gap winds increase due to the pull on the storms off to the southeast. Winds will strengthen on Thursday for Seward, Whittier, Valdez, the Copper River Delta and adjacent coastal waters. As cold dry air moves down then we could see some rain chances for the Copper River Basin on Thursday night. Friday morning is expected to be the coldest morning with temperatures in the mid 20′s to low 30′s in most valley’s, so a freeze warning has been issued. Winds will stay gusty through Saturday morning for the Copper River Delta but will begin to weaken (gap winds) by Friday afternoon for the rest of the area. The weekend should be very nice as high pressure continues to take over the area. We can expect sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s. Nights and mornings will be on the chilly side, especially in the valley’s where temperatures could fall into the 20′s and 30′s.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Monday, a ridge of high pressure will be situated over the Mainland while storms will be moving over the western half of the Bering Sea. This setup will keep conditions cool, clear and dry across Southwest and Southcentral Alaska through Monday. Storms push out of (northwest of the Attu area about as far west as the Aleutians go) the western Bering Sea, through the eastern Bering Sea and over the Southwest coast on Sunday night. By Monday the storms are expected to move onshore bringing gusty winds (out of the south) and rain to the area as the system lifts north. The storms continue on towards the east and into Southcentral as high pressure exits off to the east (into Canada) as well. This will increase widespread rain chances and stronger winds for Tuesday across Southcentral. By mid-week we will be seeing unsettled windy (airflow out of the south and southwest) rainy weather across much of the region as the storms over the Bering Sea move east through the Aleutians and then into the Gulf and Mainland Alaska.

