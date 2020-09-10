Abbott-O-Rabbit Little League field vandalized

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday, Abbott-O-Rabbit Little League posted on Facebook about one of their fields being vandalized.

Brian Partch is the president of the organization and regularly checks on the fields. He immediately noticed vehicle burnout marks on the Edwards baseball field Tuesday. He says it appears someone had opened the gates and drove on the outfield. It also appears that cinder blocks were taken to damage some vehicles — owned by an unnamed non-profit — that stay at the field, according to Partch.

The field is entirely maintained and run by the Little League group. No police report was filed, but Partch says the organization is working with Anchorage Parks and Recreation to see if it warrants a report. The damages are not a high enough dollar amount to claim on their Little League insurance, leaving them with the costs.

“It’s just disheartening to see that people will not treat things nice when people spent so much time and effort to try to keep them beautiful and provide a park within the community,” Partch said.

Unfortunately we fell victim to vandalism this weekend at our fields. Individuals broke in to the complex through our... Posted by Abbott O'Rabbit Little League on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Partch says a group of board members will get together to walk through the field and make sure the ruts created by the vehicle’s tires will not be too deep to cause injury for anyone playing in the field. After it’s deemed safe, the field will continue to be used by organizations until snow falls.

This isn’t the first time the Abbott-O-Rabbit fields have faced vandalism. Partch recalled to a few years back when O’Malley Road was being worked on and the field’s gate was removed to accommodate the work being done. He said there was a “laundry list” of vandalism that happened to the field and around the property.

