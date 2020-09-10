Advertisement

Alaska’s long-term economic recovery likely years away but curbing COVID will help

Around one-third of businesses are currently closed across Alaska.
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s long-term economic recovery from the COVID-19 downturn is likely years away, but curbing the spread of the virus will help, according to two Alaska economists.

Dr. Kevin Berry, an economist with the Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER), spoke to a joint House State Affairs and Health and Social Services Committee hearing on Wednesday. “By successfully fighting the virus, we’re more likely for people to return to normal economic activity,” he said.

Data shows that lockdowns, like the one implemented by the governor in late-March, can slow the spread of the virus but their economic impacts are harder to evaluate. There are also potential negative impacts on education outcomes and substance use.

Berry said that when businesses are allowed to reopen from COVID restrictions, customers may not immediately come back. “The empirical evidence seems to suggest that people are more likely responding to the risk of becoming sick,” he said.

Some of Alaska’s negative economic metrics are outstripping the country as a whole.

Klouda said recent data shows that consumer spending was down in Alaska by around 15% compared to January. That’s almost double the drop seen nationwide.

According to August data, around one-third of businesses across Alaska are currently closed.

“And that’s quite a bit more closures than you see in the U.S. as a whole,” Klouda said, explaining that it’s tough for economists to determine which businesses are closed temporarily and which have closed their doors permanently.

In July, the state was down 40,000 jobs compared to the same period last year. That drop in employment levels over a four month period hasn’t been seen in recorded data, Klouda said.

Alaska had been coming slowly out of a recession in late-2019 with a fragile recovery forecast for 2020. Getting back to 2019 jobs numbers and then to the relatively high employment levels from 2015, is likely many years away.

“We’re really quite a long ways from getting back to the employment peak that we had in the state,” Klouda said.

