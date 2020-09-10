ASD eyes October return for elementary students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is preparing to bring students back to the classrooms in mid October, starting with elementary students.

“From day one my belief is that our children, especially our youngest children should be back in our classes,” ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop said. “The best way to learn is face to face.”

Although an official announcement will not be made until next week, all indications point to the school district moving forward with the plan to return students to the buildings.

“We’re not going to disregard any kind of warnings or any kind of data, however, we will follow the science, we will follow the math, they are trending down, we are happy to see that,” Dr. Bishop said. “Especially the last couple of days, let’s continue on this trail and get our students back in school.”

If ASD announces the plan to move forward, it would give the district a full month to prepare. It also will help parents adjust their daily calendars.

“By returning to the school building that creates different scenarios and different opportunities,” ASD Chief Operating Officer Tom Roth said. “Again, more time to plan is better.”

Roth says the school district has been very keen on how the Mat Su School District is operating.

“Hypothetically, if they can do it, we should be able to too, successfully,” Roth said.

Roth says if the district does indeed plan to move forward with the return to school, it’s full steam ahead.

“We’re committed and we’re going to run hard based on the superintendent’s plan that we are going to, we’re going to be there, we’re going to do it,” Roth said.

Roth says the impact of the young students missing out on in class instruction is too high to ignore.

“The educational impact now going on our younger kids is extreme the missed opportunity and the catch up that they’ll need to do in order to get the reading skills,” Roth said. “It matters, the time outside the classroom matters so again, you gotta have some intent, purposeful intent to do this and I think that’s the message I think I want to convey and I think the district feels this way.”

Pre-Kindergarten through six graders would start the second quarter in the classroom. Students would attend school five days a week. Middle schoolers could follow a couple weeks after or midway through the quarter. Roth says is safe to say that high schoolers more than likely would not return to school until sometime after the second quarter. Perhaps on January 4th when the third quarter begins.

“Our primary concern truly is our primary children pre-k through third grade because those children are again, they learn to read to read to learn for the rest of their lives,” Dr. Bishop said. “We can not miss that opportunity for them to gain the skills they’ll need for a lifetime.”

Dr. Bishop says all students would be required to wear masks during the school day. Students would also stay in their classrooms.

“We are really narrowing down the movement of students as well as the intermixing of students, really creating those small cohorts,” Dr. Bishop said. “We are really moving back to that beauty of the one room school house.”

Next week’s formal announcement will address the protocol’s moving forward, the plan and timing returns for elementary, middle school and high school students. It will also address the plan for special needs students, busing and meals distribution.

Bishop points to the dropping COVID-19 numbers in Anchorage

