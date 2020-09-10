Advertisement

Chilly September mornings! Freeze warning Friday 3 am -9 am For Anchorage, Matanuska Valley

Friday morning will see the coldest temperatures...get your vegetables harvested before that frost/freeze arrives.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure has moved into the southern portion of Alaska and its going to be a sunny stretch of weather. The clear skies are expected to last through the weekend in fact. Enjoy the daytime sunshine and be prepared for that early morning chill!

