Fort Wainwright soldier killed in Fairbanks crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An early morning single-vehicle crash on Chena Pump Road in Fairbanks killed a Fort Wainwright soldier over the weekend.

Casey Popenoe, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers. A Wednesday release from the U.S. Army Alaska said Popenoe was a targeting officer with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

Fairbanks troopers got multiple calls about the crash just after 3:30 a.m. Sept. 5. After arriving on scene, troopers found debris on the roadway and the vehicle in a slough. Popenoe was identified as the driver of the vehicle; a passenger was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AST says excessive speed and alcohol were “significant” contributors of the crash.

