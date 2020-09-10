Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to set female relative on fire

(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Some details have been omitted to protect the victim’s identity.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have arrested 47-year-old William Day after receiving a call that Day had allegedly attacked and tried to kill a female relative at their residence between Lake Otis Parkway and De Armoun Road.

On Wednesday morning, around 3 a.m., police say Day was having an argument with a woman he lived with but when she tried to walk away from him, he became violent. Day allegedly followed the woman and poured bleach on her before he assaulted her with an unidentified sharp object, which caused a “major laceration to her head."

The Nixle report says the woman was able to push Day away and lock him out of the room she was in so she could call the police. While Day was locked out, he allegedly ignited a fire at the door of her room, which a police report says quickly spread to engulf other parts of the home.

Police say the woman was able to escape safely into the backyard and received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries once authorities arrived at the home.

Day was uninjured; he is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and arson.

If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman fights to visit husband in ICU despite COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
A woman is pushing to be allowed to visit her husband in ICU as he recovers from an ATV accident, but the hospital's COVID-19 visitation policy will not allow it.

Breaking News

Police investigate shooting that caused life-threatening injuries

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News

Alaska’s long-term economic recovery likely years away but curbing COVID will help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska’s long-term economic recovery from the COVID-19 downturn is likely years away, but curbing the spread of the virus will help, according to two Alaska economists.

News

17 central Kenai Peninsula schools welcome students back to in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
After starting entirely online, some students returned to a physical classroom Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Fort Wainwright soldier killed in Fairbanks crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
AST says excessive speed and alcohol were “significant” contributors of the crash.

News

Man accused of setting fire at 2 Anchorage businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Two businesses in Anchorage, Brown Jug on W Fireweed Lane and The Ulu Factory, were affected by arsons set Wednesday morning.

News

DHSS reports 66 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
There are currently 3,717 active cases among Alaska residents.

News

Alaska Farmland Trust works to preserve Moffitt farm in Palmer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Preserving a 95-acre parcel on the Moffitt property means it will stay farmland forever and can't be used for housing developments in the future.

News

Brother Francis Shelter outbreak now over 100 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
New cases are still being detected among Anchorage's homeless population.

News

Fishermen impacted by retaliatory tariffs can apply for help from the USDA

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide approximately $527 million in relief to those impacted by retaliatory tariffs from foreign governments.