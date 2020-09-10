Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to set female relative on fire

Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Some details have been omitted to protect the victim’s identity.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have arrested 47-year-old William Day after receiving a call that Day had allegedly attacked and tried to kill a female relative at their residence between Lake Otis Parkway and De Armoun Road.

On Wednesday morning, around 3 a.m., police say Day was having an argument with a woman he lived with but when she tried to walk away from him, he became violent. Day allegedly followed the woman and poured bleach on her before he assaulted her with an unidentified sharp object, which caused a “major laceration to her head."

The Nixle report says the woman was able to push Day away and lock him out of the room she was in so she could call the police. While Day was locked out, he allegedly ignited a fire at the door of her room, which a police report says quickly spread to engulf other parts of the home.

Police say the woman was able to escape safely into the backyard and received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries once authorities arrived at the home.

Day was uninjured; he is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and arson.

If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.