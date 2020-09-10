Advertisement

Police investigate shooting that caused life-threatening injuries

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are at the scene of a shooting on the 1000 block of Chugach Way and have closed the road between Cope Street and Indiana Street while they investigate the incident.

No arrests have been made but a male victim has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot in the upper body.

In their initial investigation, police say it appears there was a “disturbance” between two men. The suspected shooter left in a vehicle, but APD has not released a description of the man at this time.

People with information about the shooting are asked to call police dispatch at 311.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

