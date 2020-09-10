Advertisement

UA regents approve cuts to sports programs

The Board of Regents voted on the changes Thursday afternoon
(KTUU)
By Beth Verge
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Board of Regents has approved cuts to several UA sports programs, to take effect during the next fiscal year, unless teams can raise money to cover costs.

The alternative proposal presented at the board meeting was to approve elimination of gymnastics, hockey and alpine skiing — effective fiscal year 2021-22 — and applying specifically to the University of Alaska Anchorage. The cuts of three sports will eliminate four different programs, including the Division I men’s hockey and women’s gymnastics programs, as well as both men’s and women’s downhill skiing.

The board, in its updated proposal, said supporters of the cut programs have the opportunity to get them reinstated by raising two years' worth of expenses by February 2021, which equates to about $888,000 for gymnastics; $3 million for men’s hockey; and $628,000 for downhill skiing. That funding includes one year of cash and one year of firm pledges.

The Nordic skiing team may also continue to solicit private support.

As approved by the regents, the changes will go into effect for the 2021-22 sports seasons. The cuts are expected to save the university about $2.4 million annually.

The meeting itself, which included reports from the president, chancellors and governance, is ongoing. Along with a financial briefing and discussion of the university’s budget and UAA athletics, the full board is considering several action items. You can view the meeting live online.

An executive session will follow on Thursday evening, and on Friday, the board will hear committee reports, receive a Title IX update, and consider additional action items.

Editor’s note: This story is being updated. Please check back for details.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneau approves first cannabis store for onsite consumption

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A Juneau dispensary has become the first local business approved for onsite consumption of cannabis. The next step for the dispensary is getting state approval in October.

News

Sutton Community Council asks state to close Jonesville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Residents are fed up with dangerous shooting activity, trash and vandalism at Jonesville.

News

Alaska pilot sentenced in 2014 plane crash near Atigun Pass

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A 63-year-old Alaska pilot was sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release, following a plane crash near Atigun Pass in 2014.

News

WCHA delays start of men’s hockey season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association is among 11 Div. I hockey associations delaying the start of the men's hockey season. The UAA Seawolves and UAF Nanooks are members of the WCHA.

Latest News

News

ASD eyes October return for elementary students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The Anchorage School District is leaning towards bring back elementary students to the classroom as early as October 19th.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 5 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

Vandalism discovered at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Anchorage

Updated: 7 hours ago
Vandalism, including threatening messages, were discovered Wednesday at the Planned Parenthood Clinic on Lake Otis.

News

Alaska logging proposal moves forward despite opposition

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service says the project is expected to support about 300 regional jobs through timber sales over the next 15 years.

News

Abbott-O-Rabbit Little League field vandalized

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Little League's president immediately noticed vehicle burnout marks on the Edwards baseball field Tuesday.

News

Woman fights to visit husband in ICU despite COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
A woman is pushing to be allowed to visit her husband in ICU as he recovers from an ATV accident, but the hospital's COVID-19 visitation policy will not allow it.