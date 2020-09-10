UA regents approve cuts to sports programs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Board of Regents has approved cuts to several UA sports programs, to take effect during the next fiscal year, unless teams can raise money to cover costs.

The alternative proposal presented at the board meeting was to approve elimination of gymnastics, hockey and alpine skiing — effective fiscal year 2021-22 — and applying specifically to the University of Alaska Anchorage. The cuts of three sports will eliminate four different programs, including the Division I men’s hockey and women’s gymnastics programs, as well as both men’s and women’s downhill skiing.

The board, in its updated proposal, said supporters of the cut programs have the opportunity to get them reinstated by raising two years' worth of expenses by February 2021, which equates to about $888,000 for gymnastics; $3 million for men’s hockey; and $628,000 for downhill skiing. That funding includes one year of cash and one year of firm pledges.

The Nordic skiing team may also continue to solicit private support.

As approved by the regents, the changes will go into effect for the 2021-22 sports seasons. The cuts are expected to save the university about $2.4 million annually.

The meeting itself, which included reports from the president, chancellors and governance, is ongoing. Along with a financial briefing and discussion of the university’s budget and UAA athletics, the full board is considering several action items. You can view the meeting live online.

An executive session will follow on Thursday evening, and on Friday, the board will hear committee reports, receive a Title IX update, and consider additional action items.

Editor’s note: This story is being updated. Please check back for details.

