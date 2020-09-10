Vandalism discovered at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Vandalism, including threatening messages, was discovered Wednesday at the Planned Parenthood Clinic on Lake Otis.

Anchorage Police say they responded around 7:28 a.m. Wednesday to a call about graffiti outside of the building.

The painted messages that were removed included “Stop killing our kid” with another saying “Murderer”, followed by a threatening message “Quit or die.”

APD cannot release any information until the report is filed.

