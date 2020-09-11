Advertisement

APD: 2 men arrested in connection to child pornography after multiple tips

Child Porn Arrest
Child Porn Arrest(AP Images)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two men are being charged with sexual abuse of a minor after one of the men allegedly produced and distributed child pornography.

Anchorage police arrested 26-year-old Larry Oscar and 61-year-old William Jones Jr. after they received multiple tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tipline that a man in Alaska was distributing child pornography.

An investigation revealed that the man, who investigators identified as Oscar last week, “both participated in and produced child pornography.” He is also accused of distributing the content on Snapchat and other social media platforms.

Police say Oscar was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, child exploitation, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Anchorage jail after being questioned.

Jones Jr. was identified as a suspect the same day of Oscar’s arrest. He was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor. Investigators have contacted victims from theses crimes but do not believe there are additional victims.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999. Crimes involving children can be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

