Advertisement

Big Lake students honored for life-saving actions

Third graders Bella Hunt and Lily Caven ran to tell adults when a man was having a medical emergency
Bella Hunt (top left) and Lily Caven (top right) were honored for their quick thinking when a man was having a medical emergency.
Bella Hunt (top left) and Lily Caven (top right) were honored for their quick thinking when a man was having a medical emergency.(Capt. Tawnya Hightower)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Big Lake Elementary students received a community hero award after taking action during a medical emergency.

Third graders Bella Hunt and Lily Caven were at the school playground after class one afternoon when they noticed a family in distress.

“The lady ran over to her husband. We thought she was playing around,” Bella said.

“We heard crying so we ran over there and the man was laying on the ground and he had blood on his nose and his eyes were closed,” Lily added.

The eight-year-olds were scared but knew they had to act fast.

“We stood there for, like, five seconds wondering what to do and it popped into our heads to run and get somebody,” Lily said.

They alerted the office staff members who called 911 and jumped into action with a portable defibrillator.

“The school, they started CPR right away and the school nurse used an [automated external defibrillator] appropriately. They really saved this gentleman’s life. We got there and continued on their efforts,” said Tawnya Hightower, chief of West Lakes Fire Department.

Bella Hunt (left) and Lily Caven were honored for their quick thinking when a man was having a medical emergency.
Bella Hunt (left) and Lily Caven were honored for their quick thinking when a man was having a medical emergency.(Capt. Tawnya Hightower)

Firefighters from the West Lakes station honored the girls for doing the right thing. Hightower said that day, the girls were the initial first responders.

“They were the heroes that day. They started the process of 911. The recognized the emergency, they got adult help. They did exactly what you want an eight-year-old to do,” Hightower said.

Bella and Lilly said it’s a day they won’t soon forget: an afternoon playing on a swingset that turned into a life-or-death situation and how they were able to save the day.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More movie theaters in Anchorage open Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Cinemark will join Regal in resuming in-person operations Friday.

News

The first shot in the “Console Cold war” has been shot!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
The moment that all gamers and people that are hoping to buy gamers gifts for the holidays, have been waiting for, is finally here.Some important price points have been released..Details in Today's Tech Beat with The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

Community members are looking to preserve an iconic landmark in Knik

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
A group of Knik residents is planning to preserve the Nomad.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: Protecting soldiers’ mental health

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Many veterans have a hard time making the transition from active duty to civilian life

Latest News

News

Search continues for missing Nome woman

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Summers
Community members and agencies search for Nome woman reported missing at the end of August.

Crime

APD: 2 men arrested in connection to child pornography after multiple tips

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Elizabeth Roman
Police do not believe there are more child victims at this time.

News

Juneau approves first cannabis store for onsite consumption

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
A Juneau dispensary has become the first local business approved for onsite consumption of cannabis. The next step for the dispensary is getting state approval in October.

News

UA regents approve cuts to sports programs

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:22 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The University of Alaska Board of Regents has approved cuts to several university sports programs, unless teams can raise money to cover costs.

News

Sutton Community Council asks state to close Jonesville

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:18 PM AKDT
|
By Heather Hintze
Residents are fed up with dangerous shooting activity, trash and vandalism at Jonesville.

News

Alaska pilot sentenced in 2014 plane crash near Atigun Pass

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:03 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A 63-year-old Alaska pilot was sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release, following a plane crash near Atigun Pass in 2014.