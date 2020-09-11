Advertisement

Community members are looking to preserve an iconic landmark in Knik

The Nomad belonged to Alaskan musher and the founder of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Joe Redington Sr.
The Nomad belonged to Alaskan musher and the founder of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Joe Redington Sr.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At mile marker 13 of the Knik Goose Bay road, an abandoned boat sits near the edge of the Knik Arm. It was left there decades ago by Joe Redington Sr., a mushing legend and the founder of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Over the years, the boat has fallen into disrepair -- Now a group of local residents planning to preserve the landmark for future generations.

“The Nomad” was used to fish nearby waters before Redington Sr. moored it along side the historic Iditarod Trail. Today, its often used as a backdrop by photographers. Knik resident Mike Mahoney’s home overlooks the boat, and he’s seen its condition decline over the years. Mahoney also happens to be an experienced ship builder, and is making preparations to begin restoring the boat.

“It’s a real honor to do it, I really just want to do the best job that we can." he said. "With what we have here, it’s going to be tough but we’ll get it done.”

The plan is to wait until the area freezes and begin by addressing the issues on the outer portion of the boat first. Once those repairs are made, Lisa Redington - an artist and the granddaughter of Redington Sr. - hopes to repaint the boat in its original color.

Mahoney estimates that the work should cost around $1,600 dollars. So far, community members have raised around $500. Those who are looking to contribute to the project can do so by stopping in at the Knik Bar to donate.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inside the Gates: Protecting soldiers’ mental health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Gross
Many veterans have a hard time making the transition from active duty to civilian life

News

Search continues for missing Nome woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Summers
Community members and agencies search for Nome woman reported missing at the end of August.

Crime

APD: 2 men arrested in connection to child pornography after multiple tips

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Elizabeth Roman
Police do not believe there are more child victims at this time.

News

Juneau approves first cannabis store for onsite consumption

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A Juneau dispensary has become the first local business approved for onsite consumption of cannabis. The next step for the dispensary is getting state approval in October.

Latest News

News

UA regents approve cuts to sports programs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The University of Alaska Board of Regents has approved cuts to several university sports programs, unless teams can raise money to cover costs.

News

Sutton Community Council asks state to close Jonesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Residents are fed up with dangerous shooting activity, trash and vandalism at Jonesville.

News

Alaska pilot sentenced in 2014 plane crash near Atigun Pass

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A 63-year-old Alaska pilot was sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release, following a plane crash near Atigun Pass in 2014.

News

WCHA delays start of men’s hockey season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association is among 11 Div. I hockey associations delaying the start of the men's hockey season. The UAA Seawolves and UAF Nanooks are members of the WCHA.

News

ASD eyes October return for elementary students

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The Anchorage School District is leaning towards bringing elementary students back to the classroom as early as Oct. 19.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 10 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.