Community members are looking to preserve an iconic landmark in Knik

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At mile marker 13 of the Knik Goose Bay road, an abandoned boat sits near the edge of the Knik Arm. It was left there decades ago by Joe Redington Sr., a mushing legend and the founder of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Over the years, the boat has fallen into disrepair -- Now a group of local residents planning to preserve the landmark for future generations.

“The Nomad” was used to fish nearby waters before Redington Sr. moored it along side the historic Iditarod Trail. Today, its often used as a backdrop by photographers. Knik resident Mike Mahoney’s home overlooks the boat, and he’s seen its condition decline over the years. Mahoney also happens to be an experienced ship builder, and is making preparations to begin restoring the boat.

“It’s a real honor to do it, I really just want to do the best job that we can." he said. "With what we have here, it’s going to be tough but we’ll get it done.”

The plan is to wait until the area freezes and begin by addressing the issues on the outer portion of the boat first. Once those repairs are made, Lisa Redington - an artist and the granddaughter of Redington Sr. - hopes to repaint the boat in its original color.

Mahoney estimates that the work should cost around $1,600 dollars. So far, community members have raised around $500. Those who are looking to contribute to the project can do so by stopping in at the Knik Bar to donate.

